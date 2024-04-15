East Algoma OPP – driver was arrested with refusing to provide a breath sample

On April 11, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol when they stopped a vehicle to check the driver’s sobriety after leaving a bar on Philip Walk in Elliot Lake.

Police stopped the white pick-up truck and spoke to the driver. The driver was provided plenty of opportunity to provide a sample of breath but refused to do so. The uncooperative driver was arrested and the pick-up truck was subsequently towed and impounded.

Raymond CARRIERE, 70-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with – Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 13, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.