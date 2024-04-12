SSM OPP – Charges laid following Theft investigation

Two individuals are facing criminal charges following multiple property crime investigations.

The first incident occurred on February 8, 2024, shortly before 9:00 a.m., when the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft from a business near Agawa Canyon. With the public’s assistance, police were able to identify the individual responsible for the theft.

Then on March 26, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m., the Sault Ste. Marie OPP responded to a suspicious vehicle on Carp Road in Batchawana Bay. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle pulling a large piece of industrial equipment. Police located the vehicle and equipment abandoned, and determined the equipment was stolen from a business near Montreal River Harbour. Again, with assistance from the public, police were able to identify the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle. The driver was revealed to be the same individual responsible for the theft near Agawa Canyon.

When officers located the individual, they were in possession of stolen property from businesses on Trunk Road in Sault Ste. Marie, Trout Lake Road in Heyden and Calabogie Road in Echo Bay. During the arrest, the individual admitted to stealing vehicle parts and equipment from a business in Batchawana Bay, and industrial equipment from a business on Great Northern Road in Sault Ste. Marie.

As a result of the extensive investigation, Christian STRUM-FURGE, 25 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with:

Theft over $5,000

Theft under $5,000 – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – three counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – two counts

Mischief – destroy property

Mischief under $5,000

Additionally, Amy STRUM, 45 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested and charged with:

Theft over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both accused individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.