ÉSC Trillium students discover their hidden artistic talents

Last week, ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) students at developed their artistic talents during a colourful activity! Under the guidance of Kariane and Baptiste from the Conseil des Arts de Hearst, the students took part in a watercolour painting workshop. It was an enriching experience for everyone, and some students even discovered hidden talents. The Trillium students wish to thank PassepART and the Conseil des Arts de Hearst for this wonderful workshop!