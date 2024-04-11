Wawa Men’s 74th Annual Curling Bonspiel

The Wawa Men’s Annual Bonspiel was held April 5 -7, 2024, with 18 teams participating. Thanks to Club President Jim Hoffmann and Secretary-Treasurer Andy Stevens who organized the event. Thanks to all the participants, Pat and her crew for a great meal, the ladies who BBQ’d the steaks, the volunteers at the Registration Desk and at the Random Prize table, the refreshment servers, the ice sweepers, and the staff at the Community Centre.

A BIG thank you all of the teams both local and those from out of town. Approximately half of the teams were local. Many teams have participated in previous Bonspiels, and it was nice to welcome new teams. Plans will begin shortly for the 2025 Men’s Bonspiel which will be the Clubs 75th Anniversary.

A great weekend of curling and socializing.

A special thank you to our many generous sponsors who support the program and allow the Club to host a top-notch event.

WINNERS 2024 MEN’S CURLING BONSPIEL TEAM TOWN FIRST “A” EVENT Josh PORCO SSM SECOND “A” EVENT Marc BARRETTE SSM FIRST “B” EVENT Tom FAHRER Wawa SECOND “B” EVENT Spencer TERRIS Wawa FIRST “C” EVENT Tom TERRIS Wawa SECOND “C” EVENT Dave HALL Wawa BROOKFIELD SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD Team MATRIKAS Wawa EARLY BIRD TEAM Dan BALLSTADT Soo

The 2024 Curling Season was very busy with Ladies League with 13 teams, the Mixed Club had 11 teams and the Men’s Club had 8 teams.

In November 2023, two (2) Curling Trainers from Soo Curlers held clinics for Youth on Friday and Adults on Saturday.

Then in January 2024 a Two (2) Person Dobles Funspiel was held and in February a Triples Curling Funspiel was organized. These are one (1) day events with a social and catered meal by Pat Harron and crew.

And each of the Clubs held exciting Bonspiels. Also, thank you to JJAM Radio and wawa-news for their coverage of curling statistics and special curling events.

There was Open Curling most Tuesday and Thursdays at 1:00 – teams are chosen from attendees. The Community Centre has also added Open Curling on Friday evenings which was popular. The bar was available to participants.

See you in November. New curlers always welcome.