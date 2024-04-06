CHAUVETTE, Richard – Celebration of Life

Richard passed away in Sault Ste. Marie on December 10, 2023, at the age of 57.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James St, SSM).

Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society (payable online https://ssmhumanesociety.ca/ or by cheque).

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave memories or condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON, P6A 1P7, 705-759-9456).