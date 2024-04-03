Wawa’s Staff vs. Students Charity Hockey Game

It was a full house at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center just before March Break. Students from all five of Wawa’s schools – Ecole St. Joseph (ESJ), Escalade, Michipicoten High School (MHS), Sir James Dunn, and St. Augustine — packed the stands in support of the Wawa Community Food Bank.

Whether cheering on high school students from ESJ and MHS who took to the ice in hopes to school the staff, or routing for staff from all the schools who bravely faced retribution from students, spectators were treated to a game showcasing talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship — and got to sticky fingers from all the treats from the school-run concession stands!

Despite a close game, this year the staff team earned bragging rights in the halls, but the goals scored paled in comparison to the total money raised for the Wawa Community Food Bank. Just over $1,600 was raised for the cause, in addition to a sizable donation of non-perishable food items. It was a true team effort by all the schools as they came together for the larger community.

As we make plans and negotiate contracts for next year’s charity hockey game, we would like to thank all those who participated and made possible the opportunity for the schools to come together for a cause:

ESJ, Escalade, MHS, Sir James Dunn, and St. Augustine students for being such awesome fans

The brave and talented shoot-out participants from the elementary schools

Staff and students who faced off with and against one another

Staff and students from all schools who organized and ran the concession stands

Michipicoten Memorial Community Center for hosting

Our amazing referees who donated their time and expertise – Shane Bukowski & Derek Shoppoff

Local businesses who donated draw prizes for spectators – Canadian Tire, Red Apple, Subway, Green Cabin Pottery, and John’s Independent Grocer

Clue Dub Fitness, Winter Dubbin for sponsoring the event and covering the venue rental costs

And all who helped make the event run smoothly!

See everyone next year!