Monday Morning News – April 1

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High +3. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Mark Etheridge, he won the $5,000 draw!
- Congratulations to Elliot Lake who have won $250,000 ‘Kraft Hockeyville 2024. Thanks to all the surrounding communities that helped support Elliot Lake. Notable shout outs came from Mike Mantha in the Ontario Legislature, and the Ottawa Senators, Manitoulin Panthers. The Elliot Lake Centennial Arena has been closed since September 2023, needs extensive work, and these monies will be a great help.
