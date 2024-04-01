Michipicoten Golf Course – Seeks Operations Manager 2024

Michipicoten Golf Course

Golf Course Operations Manager 2024

The Michipicoten Golf Club is currently seeking an Operations Manager for full-time summer seasonal position beginning in April and ending October 31st, 2024.

The primary Roles & Responsibilities would be to oversee all aspects of the Greens & Grounds Teams, as well as the Clubhouse/Proshop Operations. The position requires a balance of administration work, and hands on training and mentoring of all Course Staff.

The Operations Manager reports directly to the Board of Directors and assigned Board Committees. The hours of work typically entail a 44-hour work week with some managed flexibility depending on scheduled Golf Course Events.

Ideal candidates would possess Greens & Grounds knowledge in equipment and Golf Course management, as well as Food & Beverage handling and Kitchen experience.

A full Job Description can be provided upon interest.

The hourly rate is between $26 – $31 per hour based on experience.

Based on MGC HR Policies, all previously employed candidates must still submit resumes for the current year.

Only those who have been selected for interviews will be contacted.

Please submit your resume or application with cover letter no later than noon on Friday, April 21st, 2024, to the following:

Michipicoten Golf Club

5 Golf Course Road

PO Box 1935

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Email to: [email protected]