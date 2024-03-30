Mixed Curling Standings

Happy Easter to everyone.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|14
|15
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|12
|15
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|12
|14
|HALL, Dave
|4
|11
|14
|BUCKELL, Chris
|5
|9
|15
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|6
|6
|15
|CORLEY, Sarah
|7
|4
|15
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|4
|14
|SWITZER, Anya
|7
|4
|14
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|10
|3
|15
|GLOVER, Justine
|11
|1
|14
Game Schedule for April 4th, 2024
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|6:30 PM
|TERRIS
|STOYCHOFF
|McCOY
|CORLEY
|GLOVER
|LESCHISHIN
|BUCKELL
|8:00 PM
|HALL
|SWITZER
|FAHRER
|RAINVILLE
Final League Curling in Men’s and Mixed Curling will be next Wednesday and Thursday. Men’s 74th Bonspiel on April 5-7th will close out the season.
32 Teams participated in the (3) leagues and the Youth Curling Program was very successful.
Thank you for your ongoing support.
