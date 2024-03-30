Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings

Happy Easter to everyone.

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 14 15
FAHRER, Tom 2 12 15
McCoy, Joe 2 12 14
HALL, Dave 4 11 14
BUCKELL, Chris 5 9 15
LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 6 15
CORLEY, Sarah 7 4 15
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 14
SWITZER, Anya 7 4 14
RAINVILLE, Heather 10 3 15
GLOVER, Justine 11 1 14

Game Schedule for April 4th, 2024

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
6:30 PM TERRIS STOYCHOFF McCOY CORLEY
GLOVER LESCHISHIN BUCKELL
8:00 PM HALL SWITZER
FAHRER RAINVILLE

Final League Curling in Men’s and Mixed Curling will be next Wednesday and Thursday. Men’s 74th Bonspiel on April 5-7th will close out the season.

32 Teams participated in the (3) leagues and the Youth Curling Program was very successful.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*