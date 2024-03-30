Mixed Curling Standings

Happy Easter to everyone.

Team Rank Wins G.P. TERRIS, Tom 1 14 15 FAHRER, Tom 2 12 15 McCoy, Joe 2 12 14 HALL, Dave 4 11 14 BUCKELL, Chris 5 9 15 LESCHISHIN, Barb 6 6 15 CORLEY, Sarah 7 4 15 STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 4 14 SWITZER, Anya 7 4 14 RAINVILLE, Heather 10 3 15 GLOVER, Justine 11 1 14

Game Schedule for April 4th, 2024

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE 6:30 PM TERRIS STOYCHOFF McCOY CORLEY GLOVER LESCHISHIN BUCKELL 8:00 PM HALL SWITZER FAHRER RAINVILLE

Final League Curling in Men’s and Mixed Curling will be next Wednesday and Thursday. Men’s 74th Bonspiel on April 5-7th will close out the season.

32 Teams participated in the (3) leagues and the Youth Curling Program was very successful.

Thank you for your ongoing support.