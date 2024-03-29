NOWW’s Mother’s Day Book Fair and Literary Market

Northwestern Ontario Writer’s Workshop (NOWW) is pleased to announce its first annual Book Fair and Literary Market, just one more exciting feature of LitFest 2024 taking place at the Baggage Building Arts Centre, Prince Arthur’s Landing on Saturday May 11, 2024.

“There’s definitely a literary theme to this market,” says NOWW President, Heather Dickson. “We’re taking both levels of the Baggage Building and have over 20 authors, publishers, artists, bakers, and vendors of book related gifts. Several community organizations will be on hand as well, with demonstrations and literary escapades to delight, educate and entertain!”

The fact that it takes place on Mother’s Day weekend presents people with the perfect opportunity to find a gift or two for the book lover in their family. Special guest author, Guy Gavriel Kay, will also be on hand at the two ticketed ‘Writers Salons’, and local bookseller, Entershine Bookshop, will be selling books from local authors alongside Kay’s.

“The Thunder Bay Public Library will also be there,” says Dickson. “Alongside medieval fighting techniques with the Society for Creative Anachronism and High Tea with the Thunder Bay Jane Austen Society. Buy a book from a local

author, grab a few chocolate frogs, maybe a special literary themed T-shirt, or a glorious book nook for your personal library. It really will be a market for the person who loves all things books!”

The NOWW Book Fair and Literary Market will be free to the public and open from 10:00am – 4:00pm. For more information, please go to https://www.nowwwriters.ca/book-fairliterary-market.html or contact Heather Dickson at [email protected]