Marathon OPP – Arrest made after theft of gas in White River

One individual is facing charges following a theft and stolen motor vehicle incident.

On March 26, 2024, just before 9:30 a.m., members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a stolen motor vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 17. Further investigation revealed that the same motor vehicle was involved in a gas theft incident in White River.

Members of the Nipigon and Schreiber OPP Detachments overread and successfully deployed a tire deflation device on Highway 17 near Jackfish Lake. The suspect attempted to flee from police but was subsequently placed under arrest.

As a result, Michael BOYCE, 28-years-old, of Medicine Hat, Alberta, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
  • Flight From Peace Officer
  • Theft of Electricity or Gas
  • Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on March 27, 2024.

