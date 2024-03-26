Breaking News

RFP – Replace Washroom Complex at Municipal Marina

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
RFP 2024-02
REPLACE WASHROOM COMPLEX
at the
MUNICIPAL MARINA

Issue Date: Monday, March 25, 2024
Closing Date: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 12:00 noon
Contact:

Alex Patterson, Director Department of Community Services and Tourism
Municipality of Wawa
40 Broadway Ave, PO Box 500
Wawa, ON  P0S 1K0
Telephone 705-856-2244 Ext. 242
Email [email protected]

Link to PDF

RFP 2024-02 Marina Washroom

 

