Nipigon OPP – Charges laid after collision at gas station

One individual has been arrested and charged following a motor vehicle collision at a local gas station.

On March 26, 2024, just after 3:30 a.m., members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a request to stop a motor vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 11/17 towards the Township of Nipigon.

Shortly after, officers received a report of a single motor vehicle collision at a local gas station on Highway 11/17 in the Township of Nipigon.

As a result, a 24-year-old, of Thunder Bay has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Mischief Over $5,000

Dangerous Operation

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.