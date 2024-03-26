MPP Michael Mantha pushes government to listen to forestry sector

Today during question period Algoma-Manitoulin MPP, Michael Mantha, called on the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry to open a dialogue with the forestry sector in Ontario about the pressures facing the industry.

Mantha expressed concern that the minister’s office has not reached out to the businesses in Northern Ontario who are affected by the idling of the pulp mills in Terrace Bay and Espanola.

“Recently I met with lumber mills and forestry operators across Northern Ontario.” Mantha said. “The Minister has failed to contact the mills that supplied Terrace Bay and Espanola, he has failed to call the forest operators that feed those mills and he has failed to contact the truckers who deliver the logs, the chips, the paper.”

He called on the minister to ensure that the government and forestry sector are working together to address issues in the sector proactively.

“The mills, the truckers, the operators have been waiting a long time.” Mantha said. “Minister, the doors are open. They’re waiting for your call, and they will welcome you any time.”