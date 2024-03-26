Budget shows that Premier Ford is not concerned with Northern Ontario says MPP Mantha

Today Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, released the following statement in response to the 2024 Ontario budget:

“The Ford government has again failed to provide relief for Northerners with it’s 2024 budget. Most of the big items in this budget were reannouncement of previous spending commitments.

At the same time, the government fell short when it came to social services, freezing spending and providing an increase to Community Living below expected inflation. When budgets in the developmental services sector are already stretched to their limits, the lack of a meaningful increase will mean cuts to services for the most vulnerable in our communities.

This government again chose not to seriously address the healthcare crisis we are facing in the North.

For months hospitals in small, rural, and remote communities across Northern Ontario have raised the alarm on the financial pressures that are pushing them towards a crisis.

It was made clear that anything short of a 10% base funding increase for rural and remote hospitals would fail to meet the realities faced in our communities where the delivery of care is more complex and operating costs are much higher. Sadly, the Ford government has ignored those warnings and fallen far short. As a result, access to healthcare and patient outcomes will continue to worsen in the North.

Premier Ford’s government is clearly not concerned with the realities faced by Northerners. I will continue to be a voice for Algoma-Manitoulin in the legislature and push this government to deliver on the needs of Northern Ontario.”