SSM OPP – SSM Resident faces Multiple Charges after Traffic Stop

A traffic stop has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual. On March 24, 2024, shortly after 8:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general patrol on Black Road in Sault Ste. Marie, when officers observed a motor vehicle without its headlights activated, and travelling in an unsafe manner.

A traffic stop was initiated, where investigation determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. A search of the vehicle yielded both sealed and open containers of alcohol. As a result, Jagdeep JAGDEEP, 21 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Drive without Proper Headlights

Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 29, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.