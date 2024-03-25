SSM OPP – SSM Resident faces Criminal Charges after Damaging Propery

A Sault Ste. Marie resident is facing a criminal charge after damaging property during a domestic dispute. On March 23, 2024, shortly before 8:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Maple Drive in Aweres Township.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with one count of Mischief.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in April 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.