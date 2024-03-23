St. Monica’s Church – Passion or Palm Sunday

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, opens with the shouts of people celebrating, continues in the contradiction between human hatred and God’s love, and ends with the manifestation of God’s mercy that is Easter.

Today’s feast has two parts: the first is Palm Sunday, when Jesus is recognized as the Christ and the people welcome him by singing and waving olive branches and palm leaves. The palm branches symbolize the Lord’s victory over death by dying himself and his triumph over the devil. The second part is the Passion, and Jesus is described as a man gripped by anguish and fear. His face is without glory and humiliated.

If we want to follow Christ without stumbling through prosperity or adversity, let us contemplate him in honour in this procession, subjected to outrages and suffering in his passion, but keeping an unchanging soul in such disruption.

Parish News:

E-transfer: has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.

Schedule Holy Week Mass Schedule

Holy Thursday – March 28 – 7:00 pm

Good Friday – March 29 – 3:00 pm

Holy Saturday – March 30 – 7:00 pm

Easter Sunday – March 31 – 9:00 am

Schedule for Masses & Mass Intentions for March 24th – 31st

