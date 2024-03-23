SSM OPP – Collision results in Impaired Driving Charges

A collision has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual. On March 19, 2024, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 556 in Vankoughnet Township.

Through investigation, officers determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Paul BEDUHN, 45 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 22, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.