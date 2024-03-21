Thursday Morning News – March 21

Weather:
- Today – Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High -7. Wind chill -24 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The NOHA is saddened to hear of the passing of Wawa’s Chris Simon. Simon was a dedicated father and minor hockey coach. We send our condolences to his family, as well as the Wawa community. A moment of silence will be held in his honour at the Under-11 C NOHA Tournament of Champions in Wawa on Friday, March 22nd at 5:20 p.m.
- The Soo Locks officially open Friday, March 22nd at 6 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
- The Dubreuilville Strongman Challenge Committee has decided to postpone this year’s Strongman Competition to 2025! The committee would like to take this year to recruit new members. If you are interested in joining the committee, please contact Martin Bergeron or Chantal M. Croft
