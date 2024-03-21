Marathon OPP – broken down vehicle leads to impaired charges

A broken-down vehicle leads to impaired charges by the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On March 18, 2024, shortly after 3:00 a.m., members of the Marathon OPP Detachment were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 and responded to a report of a broken-down vehicle east of White River.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Marathon OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Quentin RECOLLET, 38-years-old, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on April 16, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.