DUMLER, Gloria

Passed away at 8:30 am on March 16, 2024, at The Lady Dunn Health Centre. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Werner Dumler and first grandson Travis Murdock. Survived by her daughter Blondell Bodden-Scott, 6 grandchildren, 15.5 great-grandchildren and other families and friends.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

At Gloria’s request there will be no services.

The family of Gloria Dumler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the Nurses and Doctors at Lady Dunn Health Centre for their amazing job, and friends who were able to help take care of her as her family was not near and she did not want to leave the only place she knew as home. God Bless

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.