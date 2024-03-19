SSM OPP – Robbery Charges laid after investigation

On March 9, 2024, shortly before 7:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an unwanted person at a residence on Neebish Road in Laird Township. Investigation revealed an individual entered the victim’s property and attempted to steal a vehicle, then returned a short time later with a second individual, and left with items belonging to the victim. The accused individuals fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On March 13, 2024, police completed their investigation and arrested both accused individuals. As a result, Leslie NICHOLSON, 34 years-of-age, of Garden River First Nation was charged with:

Robbery with Weapon

Using Firearm while Committing Offence

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Uttering Threats – Injure Animal

Theft Over $5,000

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released by the Ontario Court of Justice.

Lucas TORRANCE, 36 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was charged with:

Robbery with Weapon

Theft Over $5,000

The accused remains in custody, following a bail hearing.

Sault Ste. Marie OPP officers were assisted by Batchewana First Nation Police, Anishinabek Police Service, East Algoma OPP, North East Region Canine Unit, and Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit.