SSM OPP – Individual charged after failing to stop for police

A traffic stop has resulted in multiple charges for one individual. On March 13, 2024, shortly before 9:00 p.m., the Batchewana First Nation Police was conducting general patrol on Neebish Road in Laird Township, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

When officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, it fled the scene. It was located shortly after and a traffic stop was conducted. Investigation revealed that the driver’s licence was suspended. A subsequent search of the individual yielded a small amount of suspected cocaine.

As a result, Isaiah SCHIELE, 24 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Failing to Stop for Police

Driving While Under Suspension

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 22, 2024 in Sault Ste. Marie.