East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged after reports of impaired driver

On March 17, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from a motorist regarding a possible impaired driver on Highway 17, Northshore Township.

The complainant reported following a white company truck swerving all over the road and having difficulty maintaining their lane. Police stopped the white truck and spoke to the driver. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Carrie MYLES, 35-years-old, from Hanmer was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 2, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.