Winter weather travel advisory (Pukaskwa Park to LSPP) Updated

This weather advisory ended at 8:53 a.m. for Pukaskwa Park to Wawa. It continues for Agawa – Lake Superior Park.

At 5:32 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter weather travel advisory encompassing an area from Pukaskwa Park to Lake Superior Provincial Park (southern edge is at Montreal River).

Heavy snow is expected causing reduced visibility for a few hours before ending from west to east early this morning. Total accumulations of 5cm is expected.The snow began to accumulate in Wawa just before this alert was issued.

Environment Canada warns that “travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather”, and asks that motorists consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.