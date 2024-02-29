Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – February 29

BONITZKE, Wendy 1 9 12
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 9 12
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 3 7 12
LESCHISHIN, Barb 3 7 11
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 5 6 12
MATHIAS, Danette 5 6 12
BLANCHET, Emma 7 5 11
BUSSINEAU, Denise 7 5 10
LOWE, Cheri 7 5 12
PARSONS, Rochelle 7 5 11
SPENCER, Diane 7 5 12
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 5 12
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 1 11

Game Schedule for March 5,

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm CHARBONNEAU MATHIAS KLOCKARS
LOWE BUSSINEAU TREMBLAY
8:00 pm BURGOYNE SPENCER PARSON
BLANCHET BONITZKE LESCHISHIN
BYE: TAVELLA
