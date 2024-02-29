Wawa Ladies Curling Standings – February 29

|BONITZKE, Wendy
|1
|9
|12
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|9
|12
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|3
|7
|12
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|3
|7
|11
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|5
|6
|12
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|6
|12
|BLANCHET, Emma
|7
|5
|11
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|7
|5
|10
|LOWE, Cheri
|7
|5
|12
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|7
|5
|11
|SPENCER, Diane
|7
|5
|12
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|5
|12
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|1
|11
Game Schedule for March 5,
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|CHARBONNEAU
|MATHIAS
|KLOCKARS
|LOWE
|BUSSINEAU
|TREMBLAY
|8:00 pm
|BURGOYNE
|SPENCER
|PARSON
|BLANCHET
|BONITZKE
|LESCHISHIN
|BYE:
|TAVELLA
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Un tournoi qui mobilise la communauté scolaire de l’ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) - February 29, 2024
- ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) shines as host of regional secondary school sports tournament - February 29, 2024
- École Saint-Joseph students shine at Legion’s public speaking competition - February 29, 2024