SE OPP Chapleau – Youth Charged with Domestic Assault

A youth is facing criminal charges following a physical altercation. On February 17, 2024 shortly after 2:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Martel Road in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old from Chapleau was arrested and charged with:

Assault – Spousal

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm – Spousal

The youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in March 2024 in Chapleau. The identity of the accused is being withheld due to the domestic nature of the incident, and as it is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).