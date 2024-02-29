One person is facing criminal charges after causing a disturbance at a residence in Chapleau. On February 22, 2024, shortly before 3:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a threats occurrence on Pine Street.
As a result of the investigation, Darryl HIGHAM, 36 years-of-age, of Cloyne, Ontario was arrested and charged with:
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Mischief
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 16, 2024 in Chapleau.
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SE OPP Chapleau – Individual Charged with Uttering Threats - February 29, 2024
- SE OPP Chapleau – Youth Charged with Domestic Assault - February 29, 2024
- SE OPP Chapleau – Impaired Charges laid after collision - January 15, 2024