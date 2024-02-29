Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Individual Charged with Uttering Threats

One person is facing criminal charges after causing a disturbance at a residence in Chapleau. On February 22, 2024, shortly before 3:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a threats occurrence on Pine Street.

As a result of the investigation, Darryl HIGHAM, 36 years-of-age, of Cloyne, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

  • Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  • Mischief

 The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 16, 2024 in Chapleau.

 

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*