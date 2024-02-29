KIDDLE, Eric

Passed away with his family by his side at Sault Area Hospital on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the age of 45. Beloved son of Lise Kiddle. Loving father of Ryan and Jason. Cherished brother of James (Kati), Cheryl and Nancy (Norman). Eric will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Kiara (Ty), Hunter (Kyle), Trianna, Jordan, Kaydan, Ashton, Jaxon, Jessica, Lily, Hannah, Ariel, Emmett, great nieces Nova, Octavia, great nephews Luke and Cameron. Eric will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At Eric’s request, there will be no service, and cremation has taken place. Burial will take place in Wawa in the summer of 2024. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Thank you to the nurses and doctors of the ICU at Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.