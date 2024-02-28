SE OPP Wawa – Two Charged with Assault after disturbance

A physical altercation has resulted in two individuals facing criminal charges. On February 11, 2024, shortly after 8:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Boucher Avenue in Hawk Junction.

As a result of the investigation, Mathieu COTE, 20 years-of-age, of Hawk Junction was arrested and charged with one count of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

Additionally, Brian ARMSTRONG, 48 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with one count of Assault.

Both accused individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2024 in Wawa.