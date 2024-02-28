Hwy 631 (Hornepayne to Hwy 11) – CLOSED

Feb 28, 2024 at 13:28
The highway has been opened from White River to Hornepayne. The highway remains closed between Hornepayne and Hwy 11
Feb 28, 2024 at 05:55
Hwy 631 from White River to Hwy 11 was closed at 5:48 a.m. due to poor weather and road conditions.
