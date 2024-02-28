The Annual Wawa Mixed Curling Bonspiel took place on February 9 and 10, 2024. It was a fun-filled weekend of curling with 16 teams taking part in the event. Games started on Friday night and finished up with finals on Saturday evening, with every team playing at least 3 games even though there was one team that curled a lot more with the luck of the draw. A shout out to the Hawk Team on hurrying hard!! On Saturday, we had a magnificent breakfast bar set up by Heidi McLaren and a delicious supper and desserts catered by none other than Judy Moore.

Saturday night finals for A, B & C event started at 8 pm with cash prizes for 1st and 2nd place teams and boy were they interesting games to watch. For A Event it was the battle of the Terris’, Team Terris against The Other Terris’, B Event was Team Klockars against Team Glover and for C Event it was Team Zagar against Team Huff.

The winners were:

Winners of A Event were Team Terris – Tom Terris, Melissa Terris, Kelly Culhane & Marcie De La Franier

Winners of B Event were Team Klockars – Randy Klockars, Aaron Bumstead, Laryssa Simpson & Carol Dersch

Winners of C Event were Team Zagar – Ralph Zagar, Judy Zagar, David Dupuis & Diedre Dupuis

We would like to thank our wonderful bartenders, Debbie, Julie, and Doris, for serving us our favourite beverages over this exciting weekend, as well as our ice cleaners, Hunter Martel and Joe Huff, who kept the ice in immaculate condition and Mark Leschishin for making our Pig Posters.

We would also like to send a big shout-out to our sponsors for helping make this weekend such a huge success as well:

Michipicoten First Nation, Provost Contracting Ltd., Mission Motors, Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd., Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd., Canadian Tire, Wawa Rent All & Repair, North of 17 Restaurant, AJ’s Pizza, Anya Switzer Consulting, Bow Property Services, The Olive Branch Floral Design, Gradient Homes.

Oh, and we mustn’t forget to thank our fantastic bonspiel organizers, Anya Switzer and Marcie De La Franier for all their hard work in making this weekend come together to be such a fun and outstanding event.

Thank you also to all who participated in the Wawa Mixed Bonspiel and everyone that came out to watch, and we hope to see everyone and even some new faces next year!!