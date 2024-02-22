SE OPP Regional Detachment Board Seeking Two (2) Community Board Members

Superior East OPP Regional Detachment Board

Seeking Two (2) Community Board Members

With upcoming changes to the Community Safety and Policing Act, applications are invited from any resident of the Municipality of Wawa, Townships of Chapleau, White River, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne to sit on the newly-formed Superior East OPP Regional Detachment Board. The Board will include one elected official from each municipality, along with two municipal community members and two appointees from the Province.

Eligibility

To apply to become a Superior East O.P.P. Board Community Appointee, you must:

Be an eligible elector in one of the member municipalities,

Obtain a current, acceptable Criminal Record Check prior to appointment to the Board,

Successfully complete various online training courses.

You are not eligible if you are:

A judge or justice of the peace • A director, officer, or employee of any policing provider.

A member of a police service, special constable, or a First Nation Officer,

Someone practicing criminal law (either defense or prosecution) or

If you live in Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne, or Dubreuilville and would like to support community well-being and policing, please apply to participate on the O.P.P. Board.

DESIRABLE EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

Experience in local government and/or serving on agencies, boards, and committees is considered an asset. Familiarity with the areas in the region and Community Health and Safety Plans would be an asset. Must be confidential and willing to travel and use electronic communications (e.g. ZOOM).

This opportunity offers a chance to actively participate in shaping local law enforcement and safety initiatives in the Region and forming a new Board from inception.

The Municipality of Wawa is managing the intake of all applications. Interested residents may submit applications (cover letter/email, and resume including reasons why you wish to participate on the Board) by email to Sue Lord at [email protected], or mail or bring in-person to: Wawa Town Hall, 40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0.

Following completion of the interview and selection process, each member municipality will appoint two (2) community members to the Board to begin a term starting April 2024 to November 2026. For more information, call Maury O’Neill, at 705-856-2244 ex 223.

The application deadline is Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.

Participating municipalities are committed to an inclusive, barrier-free environment.

Accommodations will be provided in all steps of the selection process. We thank all applicants that apply and advise that only those to be interviewed will be contacted. Personal Information gathered through this advertisement is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act. S.O. 2001, Chapter 25, and in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be only used for candidate selection for this position.