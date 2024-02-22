Algoma District Services Administration Board – Primary Care Paramedic Recruitment

The Algoma District Services Administration Board (ADSAB) / Algoma District Paramedic Services is seeking applications for frontline Primary Care Paramedics interested in part-time and full-time opportunities at our stations located in North Algoma.

Please visit the Tourism Algoma web site to learn more about our communities and our beautiful, natural environment situated in the geographic centre of the province of Ontario: https://www.algomacountry.com/

We are recruiting Ontario-qualified Primary Care Paramedics for current and upcoming vacancies with our land ambulance division, Algoma District Paramedic Services. We have Paramedic Stations located in our Western Division communities of Wawa, Dubreuilville, White River and Hornepayne, and in our Eastern Division communities of Elliot Lake, Blind River, Thessalon and Richards Landing. We also deliver a growing Community Paramedicine Program throughout our service area. Under Reg. 257/00 of the Ambulance Act, we will consider applications from recent college graduates who have not yet obtained Ontario A-EMCA certification.

The current collective agreement top rate for Primary Care Paramedics is $41.83 per hour. Higher starting rates are offered for experienced A-EMCA Paramedics with 5+ years’ full-time equivalent experience. On-call rate and overtime callback premiums apply for the on-call portion of shifts. For full-time positions, we offer generous vacation entitlement and 13 paid holidays per year, as well as employer-paid group health benefits coverage. Comparable in lieu amounts are offered for part-time positions.

Financial assistance with moving expenses is negotiable for successful candidates who relocate to and commit to their assigned community in our Western Division. Reimbursement for some fees and travel expenses associated with our selection process will be offered to candidates who are hired to work for our service.

Although COVID-19 vaccination is strongly encouraged, it is not a mandatory requirement for employment with the Algoma District Services Administration Board / Algoma District Paramedic Services.

Please visit our web site: https://www.adsab.on.ca/en/our-paramedic-team/recruitment/ for our application package requirements, as well as information on our selection process. Please feel free to reach out to a member of our Human Resources team with any questions you may have, or to learn more about our organization and available employment opportunities: (705) 842-3370, ext. 254 or 265 or 253.

We are recruiting Paramedics on an ongoing basis in 2024. Positions will be filled as suitable candidates are identified through our selection process. Please forward your application via e-mail to: [email protected], as soon as possible, to be considered for current vacancies.

** Bilingualism (English/French) is considered a strong asset for employment with our service. All candidates must be able to speak and write English fluently. We thank all applicants; however, only those selected for pre-employment evaluations will be contacted. Accommodation for candidates with disabilities will be provided upon request for the interview and skills testing processes.

New students of a Paramedic college program who become employed with our service may be eligible for funding for tuition and educational expenses through the Province of Ontario’s Learn and Stay Grant Program!