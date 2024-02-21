Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – February 21

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. High +2. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Confederation College has announced a 12-week program that is designed to equip individuals with the skills they need for road or yard service train crews in North America.
  • Applications are now open for the Ontario Seniors Community Grant Program. The seniors grants support local, not-for-profit community groups and organizations to deliver programs and learning opportunities for Ontarians aged 55+. Applications for 2024-25 are open now until March 28, 2024. Community organizations interested in applying can visit Ontario.ca/getfunding for more information.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*