Wednesday Morning News – February 21

- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning. High +2. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill -7 overnight.
- Confederation College has announced a 12-week program that is designed to equip individuals with the skills they need for road or yard service train crews in North America.
- Applications are now open for the Ontario Seniors Community Grant Program. The seniors grants support local, not-for-profit community groups and organizations to deliver programs and learning opportunities for Ontarians aged 55+. Applications for 2024-25 are open now until March 28, 2024. Community organizations interested in applying can visit Ontario.ca/getfunding for more information.
