Six Cultural Attractions Deliver March Break All-access Fun

For the third consecutive year, six local cultural attractions are partnering to offer Saultites a value-added family pass for March Break. Each pass allows a family unlimited visits to the Sault Ste. Museum, Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre, Entomica Insectarium, Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site (ECNHS), Art Gallery of Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie Public Library during March Break (March 9, 2024 to March 17, 2024).

Each member of the Cultural Corridor is also organizing free programming for pass holders. Highlights include:

Feature movies and kids crafts and experiments at the Bushplane.

Hogan’s Homestead taffy making at ECNHS.

Springtime art classes at the AGA.

FUNeral Scavenger Hunt at the Sault Museum.

Candyland crafts and bingo at the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library – North.

A full programming calendar can be found here: https://saultstemarie.ca/ECNHSevents

Or Printed schedules available with the passes, or at all sites.

“Come to the Corner, walk the block, and experience family fun at 6 local cultural attractions. This once-a-year partnership allows up to 6 family members to visit us, multiple times through the week.” Kathy Fisher, Curator Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site.

“We often hear from community members that they’ve never taken the time to be local tourists and visit the Sault’s cultural sites. This pass is an affordable way for families to experience local culture and get a taste of the programming that our organizations frequently offer,” says Jamie Hilsinger, Executive Director, Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.

Passes can be purchased online on the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site website:

https://anc.ca.apm.activecommunities.com/saultstemarie/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&activity_keyword=Cultural%20Pass&viewMode=list

If purchasing your pass on line, you can pick up the Pass at your first attraction stop during the March Break.

Want to purchase the Pass in person? No problem, just visit us at the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library – Centennial or Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site.