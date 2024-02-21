ÉS Saint-Joseph Prime Minister wants to be a voice for her school

Since the start of the school year in September, Elsa McGregor has held the position of Prime Minister of the Student Parliament at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa).

As part of her role, this grade 11 student also sits on the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon Student Senate. This political committee, which serves as a forum for the Prime Ministers of CSC Nouvelon’s nine secondary schools, provides a space for exchanges and engaging students in their success as part of efforts to promote French-language Catholic education.

“As a member of the Student Senate, I have the opportunity to be a voice for École secondaire Saint-Joseph,” stated Elsa McGregor. I am proud to have the opportunity to make a difference and to help my school in return as it has done so much for me.”