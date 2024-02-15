Introducing Voyent Alert!

The Municipality of Wawa is pleased to announce the launch of the new Voyent Alert! notification service.

Voyent Alert! is a multipurpose notification service that will be used to communicate important information to anyone who registers

Notifications will be sent for critical events like fire, flood and extreme weather, as well important communications such as boil water advisories, utility outages and public safety notices etc.

We encourage you to register to receive these important alerts. Alerts can be received on the Voyent Alert! app, by email, text message or phone call. Please help promote Voyent Alert! to family and friends. Your participation is greatly appreciated.

Get the Voyent Alert app at the App store or Google Play.

For email, SMS or phone registration get started here:

https://ca.voyent-alert.com/vras/client.html#!/registration

For more information please visit:

https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/