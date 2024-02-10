Lady Dunn’s Nursing Staffing Shortage

Ontario is experiencing a sustained, system-wide pressure on hospital staffing levels and while care settings at the Lady Dunn Heath Centre continues to remain open, we have been navigating the pressures as well.

For today, February 10th, 2024 we are experiencing a staffing shortage in our Registered Nurse group. The Emergency Department (ED) will remain open; however, we ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency.

If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (former Telehealth Ontario) (24/7) by calling 811.

In addition, patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times.