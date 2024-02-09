Split the Pot Lottery returns with more chances to win in support of Ontario hospitals!

After a successful pilot campaign this fall, Split The Pot Lottery is back in support of hospitals across Ontario. This collaborative fundraising effort returns bigger and better than before. From February 8 to March 21, this lottery supports an additional 30 hospital partners and offers players 13 more chances to win early bird prizes. The number and breakdown of the grand prize draws remains the same.

Split the Pot Lottery gives players the chance to win big while contributing to vital healthcare initiatives in their communities. With a total of 51 hospital partners and a guaranteed minimum $500,000 jackpot, it also presents the unique opportunity to participate in the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario.

“As lead sponsor of the Split the Pot Lottery initiative, we’re very excited to see so many hospital foundations come together. The initial lottery exceeded expectations, and we can’t wait to see the impacts of Split the Pot on our local health care. Our portion of the proceeds will support critical projects and infrastructure that improve patient experience across Grand River Hospital,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. “By participating in Split the Pot, you help to ensure Care Never Stops in our communities and that patients receive access to the technology and services they need to have the best possible outcomes. Thank you for your rallying support and showing our patients that you care!”

To give players more chances to win, the Split the Pot Lottery jackpot will be divided among 13 grand prize winners, and there will be 26 chances to win a total of $76,000 in early bird prizes. And, of course, Ontario patients win big too, with a portion of proceeds from every ticket purchased going directly to support partnering hospitals through their foundations.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Split the Pot website: splitthepot.ca. All tickets purchased before midnight, Thursday, February 15 will be eligible for all 26 early bird prizes, plus the grand prize draws.

Learn all about Split the Pot Lottery, including ticket prices, prizes, draws, important dates, and contest rules by going to splitthepot.ca.