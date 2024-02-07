CASE, Della Marie

March 6, 1943 – February 4, 2024

Passed away surrounded by her children at the FJ Davey Home on February 4, 2024, at the age of 80.

Loving mother to Wayne (Sherry), Mike (Heather) and Tracey (Quintin). Grandmother to Tiffany (Craig), Kristen (Harry), Brooke (Joey), Tara (Mike), Josey, Ryce (Mason), and Quintin Jr. Great grandmother to Emersyn, Kinsley, August, Henry, Ellie, Peyton, Jayden, Alice, and Zelda.

Daughter to the late Wilfred “Bob” Gordon Case and late Lily Marie Holm. Sister to the late Wilfred, late Carl (Sharon), late Ronnie (Joanne), and Robert (Sylvija). Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Della had a long, successful career at the Algoma District School Board and was a strong advocate for workers’ rights through the CUPE Union. In her early years, she enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, February 9, 2024, taking place at O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James St, SSM) at 11:00 am with Rev. Nancy Ferguson officiating. Inurnment to take place at a later date.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the FJ Davey Home, 3rd floor Driftwood.

Memorial donations may be made to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada (https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/Ways-to-Give) or the Canadian Cancer Society (https://cancer.ca/en) (Payable online or by cheque).

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com. to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie.