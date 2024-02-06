East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Driver Crashes in their own Driveway

On February 5, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after a traffic complaint on Gillanders Road in Elliot Lake.

Police received an earlier complainant regarding a known driver revving their car engine who was believed to be impaired. The vehicle was later located after the driver crashed into a pick-up truck in their own driveway. The driver was uncooperative with police while being arrested and later refused to provide a breath sample.

Joseph HEWLETT, 38-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure of refusal to comply with demand

Resist Peace Officer

Fail to remain

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 14, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.