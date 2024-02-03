Ontario Opposes Softwood Lumber Duties Harming Forest Sector

Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement regarding the latest U.S. decision on softwood lumber duties:

“The Ontario government is renewing its call that all duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports should immediately be removed by the United States.

Our government’s plan to build Ontario depends on the forest sector. It generates close to $21 billion in annual revenue and provides more than 142,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting families and strong communities across our province.

Ontario strongly disagrees with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s recent decision, which signals that duty rates on Canadian softwood lumber exports are likely to increase in the final determination expected later this year – these duties are harmful and unwarranted.

Ontario’s softwood lumber producers deliver high-quality building materials to consumers on both sides of the border – and all parties face additional costs due to the burdens imposed by the United States.

Ontario will continue to defend the workers, families and communities who rely on our forest sector and strongly oppose any trade practices that restrict our companies from fair competition in export markets.

Together with provincial governments, the federal government and industry leaders across the country, we stand united to support the Canadian forest industry and free trade between our two countries.”