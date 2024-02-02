Paul Henry retiring as Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer at the CSCN

Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, announced at the regular Board meeting of January 30, 2024 his forthcoming retirement effective December 31, 2024. First appointed to this position in 2019, Mr. Henry has contributed to the development of French-language Catholic education by overseeing the implementation of the school board’s vision: “French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.”

Mr. Paul Henry, who has worked in education since 1990, has served as teacher, curriculum consultant, school principal, Superintendent of Education and Associate Director of Education at the CSC Nouvelon as well as senior specialist in education at the Ontario Ministry of Education. In his role as Director of Education, Mr. Henry used his leadership skills to meet the challenges of ensuring the continuity of education during a pandemic, welcoming a growing number of newcomer students, establishing the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program at Carrefour Options+ and launch the Board’s new multi-year planning process. Recognized for his vast knowledge of learning programs pertaining to the elementary, secondary and adult education curriculum, he has strengthened our network of French-language schools and contributed to the success of our students.

“Over the course of the past years, I have been blessed by having the great privilege to work with focused and committed school trustees, a skilled management team and dedicated employees who are truly devoted to the success and well-being of our students,” stated Mr. Henry. “I can promise that no matter where life takes me during my retirement, I will continue to serve as a heartfelt Nouvelon ambassador and remain a steadfast promoter of French-language Catholic education.”

“Paul Henry has demonstrated his abiding commitment to providing Nouvelon students with a high-quality French-language Catholic education,” stated CSC Nouvelon President Ms. Suzanne Salituri. “His dynamic leadership enabled our board to stand out at every level by putting Catholic Francophone students at the heart of our decisions. We truly appreciate his long-standing contributions to our students, which have enabled us to provide the best French-language education in our territory.”

Mr. Henry also had an impact at the provincial level as he chaired the Conseil ontarien des directeurs et des directrices de l'éducation catholique (CODEC) and the Council of Directors of Education (CODE). He also was a member of the Conseil ontarien des directeurs et des directrices de l'éducation catholique (CODEC), the Catholic Education Committee and various other provincial bodies.

Much appreciated for his contributions as a volunteer and commitment to his community, Mr. Henry has been conferred several honours including an outstanding commendation of the Order of St. Lazarus for ten years of loyal service and was appointed Knight of Justice of the Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem (KCLJ-J). He has also received a commendation of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem and is an Officer (OstJ) of the said Order. Furthermore, Mr. Henry is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion as a Retired Major.

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon intends to begin the process of recruiting a new Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer in the near future.