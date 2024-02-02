NOTICE OF STATUTORY PUBLIC MEETING

Proposed Downtown Wawa Community Improvement Plan

TAKE NOTICE that, in accordance with Section 28 of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, as amended, the Municipality of Wawa will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, Banquet Room, 3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa, ON, to consider a Downtown Wawa Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

THE PURPOSE AND EFFECT of the proposed Downtown Wawa Community Improvement Plan is to encourage and promote revitalization and private investment in commercial properties in the area, particularly along Broadway Avenue. The proposed Downtown Wawa Community Improvement Plan includes a variety of financial incentive programs designed to support new investment and Downtown Urban Design Guidelines have also been developed to support the vision and goals of the Plan.

THE SUBJECT LANDS included in the Downtown Community Improvement Plan include Broadway Avenue and McKinley Avenue between Algoma Street and Main Street (see map).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The proposed Downtown Community Improvement Plan and Urban Design Guidelines are available for public viewing at 40 Broadway or at https://www.wawa.cc/en/business-and-development/community-improvement-plan.aspx.

ANY PERSON may attend the Public Meeting and/or make written or verbal representation either in support of or in opposition to the proposed Downtown Community Improvement Plan and Urban Design Guidelines. Written submissions should be sent to Maury O’Neill, CAO-Clerk, by email to [email protected] or mail to Clerk, 40 Broadway Avenue, Wawa Town Hall, Box 500, Wawa, P0S 1K0, and received by 12:00 p.m. February 20, 2024. Comments provided will form part of the public record.

ANY PERSON who wishes to make a representation at the Public Meeting using ZOOM must contact the Clerk to receive a link to the meeting prior to Noon on February 20, 2024.

IF A PERSON OR PUBLIC BODY would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submission to the Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa before the proposed Community Improvement Project Area, Community Improvement Plan, and Urban Design Guidelines are adopted, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

IF A PERSON OR PUBLIC BODY does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa before the proposed Community Improvement Plan are adopted, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

IF YOU WISH TO BE NOTIFIED of the decision of Council for the Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa on the proposed Community Improvement Plan, you must make a written request to the Clerk by email at [email protected] or by mail sent to Clerk, Municipality of Wawa, 40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0, on or before February 20, 2024.

MORE INFORMATION about this matter, including information about appeal rights, may be obtained between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the Municipality’s office or by contacting:

Maury O’Neill, CAO – Clerk

40 Broadway Avenue

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

P: 705-856-2244 ex. 223

[email protected]

Dated the 29th day of January 2024

This Public Meeting will be live-streamed on the Municipality of Wawa You-tube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UC8MlwvjOvKwP8dNJEdMOeyw

Upon request the Municipality of Wawa will provide accessible formats and communication supports for persons with disabilities regarding this matter. Please contact the Wawa Clerk at 705-856-2244 ex 223 for information.