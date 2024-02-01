East Algoma OPP – Assault Charges Laid

On January 31, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to a disturbance at a local bar on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined there was a commotion involving four patrons in and outside the bar. One of the patrons engaged in an argument with the bartender that led to the bartender being physically assaulted.

As a result, Courtney MITCHELL, 37 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with Assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 4, 2024.