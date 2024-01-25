Ladies Curling Standings – January 24

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|1
|7
|7
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|2
|5
|7
|BLANCHET, Emma
|3
|4
|8
|BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne
|3
|4
|7
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|3
|4
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|3
|4
|6
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|7
|3
|7
|KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa
|7
|3
|8
|LOWE, Cheri
|7
|3
|7
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|3
|8
|SPENCER, Diane
|7
|3
|7
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|3
|7
|CHARBONNEAU, Melanie
|13
|0
|7
Game Schedule for January 30:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|LESCHISHIN
|CHARBONNEAU
|TREMBLAY
|SPENCER
|LOWE
|PARSONS
|8:00 pm
|KLOCKARS
|CHARBONNEAU
|TAVELLA
|BONITZKE
|BURGOYNE
|BLANCHET
|BYE:
|MATHIAS
