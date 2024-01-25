Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – January 24

RANK WINS G.P.
TAVELLA, Debbie 1 7 7
PARSONS, Rochelle 2 5 7
BLANCHET, Emma 3 4 8
BURGOYNE, Teri-Lyne 3 4 7
BUSSINEAU, Denise 3 4 6
LESCHISHIN, Barb 3 4 6
BONITZKE, Wendy 7 3 7
KLOCKARS, Anna-Lisa 7 3 8
LOWE, Cheri 7 3 7
MATHIAS, Danette 7 3 8
SPENCER, Diane 7 3 7
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 3 7
CHARBONNEAU, Melanie 13 0 7

Game Schedule for January 30:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm LESCHISHIN CHARBONNEAU TREMBLAY
SPENCER LOWE PARSONS
8:00 pm KLOCKARS CHARBONNEAU TAVELLA
BONITZKE BURGOYNE BLANCHET
BYE: MATHIAS
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*