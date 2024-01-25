3rd Wawa Doubles Curling Funspiel

On January 20th, 2024, the 3rd Annual Doubles Curling Funspiel was held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. 16 teams were registered with the first Draw at Noon and the second Draw at 1:15.

You may have seen Mixed Doubles Curling on television. The game has become very popular due to the speed of the game and the skills required. Mixed Double Bonspiels are common and recently became a sport in the Winter Olympics.

In Wawa, we play a game similar to the one mentioned, but the rules are a bit different to better fit in with our skill levels and the rules have been simplified to meet our needs.

However, the fun and enthusiasm remain the same. The first group of games began at Noon and the second group at 1:15. that. Our Funspiel games are six (6) ends and take about an hour to play. So, the games play quickly and often. This year’s format was simplified so all teams played (2) games before supper and a third game after supper. Pat Harron catered a Beef Stew supper at 5:00 pm – thanks for another great meal. Play started again at 6:00 pm with games concluding at 8:30 pm. There were no prizes for the winners other than bragging rights – so our “stars” were:

First Overall Second Overall Third Overall Scoring System: Win = (3) Points Tie = (2) Points & (1) for Participating Plus (1) Point for each end Won Tom Terris Joe McCoy Barb Leschishin Melissa Terris Tyler Fahrer Mark Leschishin

The Funspiel was a great success. Special thank you to ALL who participated and made the day so much fun. The 2024 “Rules” seem to help players but there were still a few questions – main rule is to enjoy the game.

Thanks go out to Doris and Julie our fantastic refreshment servers who remember everyone’s choice. Thank you to the MMCC staff for setting up the ice for the Funspiel. Thank you, organizers Jim Hoffmann and Andy Stevens. Also, thank you to the MMCC staff, and the Wawa Curling Leagues for their support.

A three (3) Person Curling Funspiel is in the planning stage for February 24th – 16 Teams Maximum. Similar to the Doubles but a third player is added. Games are 90 minutes long (6 ends) and is a one-day event starting around 11:00 am.

Thanks to everyone for a fun Saturday at the Curling Club.