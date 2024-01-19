MIKUS, Irene (nee Nesbitt)

Peacefully at Extendicare Maple View on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the age of 83.

Predeceased by her husband Micheal Mikus. Mother of Eric (Kelly), Randy (Loretta), Tim (Janice), Roy and the late Loren. Grandmother of Liana, Kristine, Matthew, Jamie, Michelle, Samantha, Peyton, Micheal and Meridan. Great grandmother of Brianna Roy, Jackson Roy, Jaxson Gutman and Ella Gutman. Daughter of the late Ella and Charles Nesbitt. Sister of Roy, Lorne, Helen, Neil, Garnet, Stanley, and Keith. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July 13, 2024 at 1:00pm, with a luncheon to follow, at the Legion Hall in White River.

Thank you to Extendicare Maple View, Goulais Bay Unit, especially ‘Red’.

Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Payable by cheque or online.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com. to leave condolences for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, SSM.